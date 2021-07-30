The Crown reveals first look at Imelda Staunton as the new Queen

Netflix’s The Crown has officially unveiled its next Queen, revealing a first-look image of Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth II.

Staunton will follow Claire Foy (seasons one and two) and Olivia Colman (seasons three and four) in taking on the role of the Queen for the drama’s final two seasons.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

The Crown‘s fourth season launched on Netflix in November 2020, with the next season not expected to premiere until 2022.

Starring alongside Staunton will be Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Dominic West has also been linked to the part of Prince Charles, previously played by Josh O’Connor, though this casting is yet to be officially confirmed.

Shortly after being cast, Staunton said: “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Speaking to Radio Times, her predecessor Colman expressed her support for Staunton. “Imelda is extraordinary and she’s going to do it all much better than me. I can’t wait to watch what she does,” she said. Colman added she “wouldn’t dare” pass on any advice on tackling the role.

Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip opposite Colman, likewise joked that it would be “impudent” of him to offer his successor Pryce any advice.

“He’s a Knight of the Realm now – far be it from me to give him any advice. I’m sure he’ll be brilliant,” Menzies told RadioTimes.com. “I hope he is going to get as much out of playing him as I did. I went on a real kind of journey if I’m honest.”

The Crown is available to watch on Netflix.