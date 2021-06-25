The Crown casts Jonny Lee Miller as John Major in season 5

Season five of The Crown is filling up nicely and the Netflix hit has recently announced the name of the actor set to play John Major.

Jonny Lee Miller will join The Crown cast as the Tory Prime Minister, who was in charge of the country between November 1990 and May 1997.

He took the leadership after Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson in the Netflix period drama.

We don’t currently know for certain which time period will be covered in season five, but we can take an educated guess that we’ll look at the first half of the 1990s.

Major was appointed Prime Minister in November 1990, a moment that is sure to be recognised on The Crown to follow tradition of having the fictional Queen meet her new PM.

The series will most likely follow political events such as The Gulf War (from 1991), IRA bombings in London (1991) and Major’s announcement in November 1992 saying the Queen would be taxed.

Jonny Lee Miller has enjoyed a successful career across the entertainment industry, including notable roles in Trainspotting, Elementary, and a stint opposite Benedict Cumberbatch on stage in Frankenstein.

He joins a star-studded cast for The Crown season five, which will see Imelda Staunton take on the lead role as Queen Elizabeth II.

She will be joined by Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Prince Charles is rumoured to be played by Dominic West, though this hasn’t been confirmed by The Crown just yet.

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix.