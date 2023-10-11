"It is pitiful that someone with his skills has reduced what is undoubtedly a tragedy to something that he knows perfectly well will be controversial."

However, in a statement provided to RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for Netflix said of the scenes: "After her death, Diana appears as part of an inner dialogue in separate scenes with Prince Charles and the Queen, who are both reflecting on their relationship with the late princess.

"These sensitive and thoughtful imagined conversations seek to bring to life the depth of emotion that was felt after such a seismic tragedy struck at the heart of the family."

The release date for The Crown season 6 was confirmed earlier this week, with the show's final outing set to be split into two parts.

The first batch of four episodes will be released on 16th November, while the second batch of six will be released on 14th December.

Producer Suzanne Mackie previously said that while "the audience will judge" in the end whether they have portrayed Diana's death in a sensitive manner, she thinks it has been "delicately, thoughtfully recreated".

She continued: "Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident."

As well as depicting the death of Diana, season 6 will also dramatise the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the show's creator Peter Morgan saying that their arrival on the show "just blows the doors off, as it were, and you just wanna see them".

He continued: "And it happened in the read through when we were reading, you could just see everyone was just looking up and looking at each other across the room. And every time William spoke it was like, 'Oh my God, this is just riveting.'"

The Crown season 6 will stream on Netflix, with Part 1 arriving on 16th November and Part 2 on 14th December. Seasons 1-5 are available now.

