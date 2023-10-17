The Crown team swapped Angola for Spain, and Elizabeth Debicki filmed just outside Barcelona, with the crew attentively looking through old interviews and paperwork to ensure it was recreated with the utmost accuracy.

"The walk through the minefield epitomises how she approached her charity work, in a more modern, hands-on way than we had seen before from other members of the Royal Family," the series's executive producer Suzanne Mackie told Radio Times magazine.

"It was an honour to dramatise this historic moment for viewers."

Director Christian Schwochow told the magazine that he and his researchers watched the original footage of Princess Diana "over and over".

"It was very important to me to include scenes of Diana's charity work," Schwochow explained. "We want to show why she was loved all over the world. She cared so much about the fate of people."

In the photo below, we see Debicki as Princess Diana wearing a face shield and blue vest, as onlookers watch on in the background.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown. Netflix

Diana's work she set out to do continues to the day, with the Halo Trust still clearing landmines in more than 30 countries including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Angola.

"It's kind of tragic because she visited us in January 1997," Louise Vaughan of the Halo Trust told Radio Times magazine.

"She died at the end of August 1997. And then the Ottawa Treaty, the anti-personnel landmine ban, was signed at the end of 1997. So she didn't live to see it, but she was certainly instrumental in making sure it happened."

Part 1 of the new season of The Crown will depict the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey changes everything.

Elsewhere in the season, viewers will see Prince William try to integrate back into life at Eton following his mother's death, as well as the marriage of Charles and Camilla.

