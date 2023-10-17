"What’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private,” he said. “I suspect in private he’s quite emotional, well that’s the way I played him anyway… I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well-balanced.”

He added that he spoke to a huge number of people who had met Charles while he was preparing to play him, in order to get a better understanding of the future King.

"[Charles] met probably more [people] than anyone except the Queen and Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce),” he said, adding: “Almost everyone has extremely warm, kind things to say about him."

New first-look images of the final season were released by Netflix yesterday (Monday 16th October) including stills showing West as Charles alongside Princes William and Harry, played by newcomers Fflyn Edwards and Rufus Kampa.

Debicki also features in some of the new images – including one with William and Harry and another showing her looking outwards from a yacht – and has said that the upcoming season is "a really unique challenge as an actor".

She added: "I really just trusted in Peter's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know."

Last week, Netflix announced that the final season is being split into two parts, with part 1 launching on 16th November and part 2 on 14th December.

Season 6 is set to cover events from 1997 through to 2005, broadly spanning the period of time when Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) was Prime Minister.

The Crown season 6 parts 1 and 2 will stream on Netflix on 16th November and 14th December respectively. Seasons 1-5 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

