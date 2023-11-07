The season will go on to explore the eventual marriage between then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, which has recently re-entered the public eye since their coronation as King and Queen of the United Kingdom.

Olivia Williams, who portrays Camilla on the show, told press that the series will examine her long road to acceptance within the family, with a significant payoff arriving in the final scene.

"I still maintain, again through the script and what my impression is, that Camilla wasn't hungry for power or thrones or crowns," she began, "but that she could see how important acceptance was to Charles, that he needed approval from his family, and particularly from his mother, for Camilla.

Williams continued: "And to see that denied in someone you love is very hard, to see them look for approval from their parents and not get it. So, it was building to this tremendous moment, in the very last episode, in the very last moments of the last episode, when the Queen finally accepts Camilla and is warm and complimentary to her."

There have been mixed opinions about Charles and Camilla, particularly in the wake of Diana's death, but Williams argues there is no need to pit the King's two wives against each other.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown. Netflix

"It was a dreadful situation," she explained. "It's like a subject at school, the causes of the Second World War. How did we get to a place in society where Charles ended up marrying Diana? That was just an extraordinary anomaly that was no particular person's fault.

"But moving forward, Charles and Camilla have shown that their marriage is an excellent one, and that she is the perfect companion to our King and so I did feel that deserved some credit, and also the fact that she really still hasn't written [her story].

Williams added: "Where is the book? 'Camilla, her Story, Camilla, in her Words', you know? She has been provoked and provoked and provoked, and has never risen; she's a better woman than I."

The actor, also known for roles in The Nevers and The Halcyon, has played Camilla in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown, co-starring opposite Dominic West (Prince Charles) and Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II).

