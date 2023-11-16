The drama's creator, Peter Morgan, said of the Royal couple's introduction: "In season 6, just the arrival of William and Kate and Harry is so... It just blows the doors off, as it were, and you just wanna see them.

"And it happened in the read through when we were reading, you could just see everyone was just looking up and looking at each other across the room. And every time William spoke it was like, 'Oh my God, this is just riveting.'"

But who is Bellamy? Read on for everything you need to know about The Crown's Kate Middleton star Meg Bellamy.

Who is Meg Bellamy?

Meg Bellamy. Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Meg Bellamy is a British actor who will first be seen on screen playing Kate Middleton in The Crown season 6 part 2.

Bellamy was cast in the role shortly after leaving school. She studied drama at St Crispin's School and received an A*.

Before being cast she had a performing job at Legoland, but then was advised to respond to an open casting call by a neighbour.

How old is Meg Bellamy?

Meg Bellamy is 21 years old.

What nationality is Meg Bellamy?

Bellamy is British.

She grew up in Wokingham, Berkshire.

What has Meg Bellamy previously starred in?

Playing Kate Middleton in The Crown is Bellamy's first major on-screen credit. She previously appeared in a 2021 short film, The Prince of Savile Row.

What has Meg Bellamy said about her role in The Crown?

Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown. Netflix/Twitter

Bellamy told the Telegraph that before the opportunity to audition for the role of Kate came up, she had never been told she looked like the princess, and that she still thinks "maybe I don't".

However, she added: "With the amazing hair and makeup teams and the costume department, once everything’s put together, you have to have an essence."

She also explained how she was cast, saying: "I didn’t have an agent at the time, so I was just doing everything that I could on my own, self-submitting for student films and shorts.

"Then in April last year, the opportunity [for The Crown] popped up on my Twitter, and at the same time my neighbour sent it to me and told me that I should go for it. She’d just seen it and she thought that I looked like Kate."

Bellamy revealed how she got into character, saying: "I remember looking at the picture of Kate on the brief and trying to work out exactly where she’d applied her bronzer so that I could do it exactly right, trying to unleash my inner makeup artist.

"With every audition, I just watched and watched [Kate]. Reading about her and listening to her was so important both before and during.

"During the time period that I play her, there’s no recording of her speaking, so you have to picture her younger."

Is Meg Bellamy on Instagram?

She is - you can find her profile at @megkbellamy.

Is Meg Bellamy on Twitter?

No, Meg Bellamy does not appear to currently have an account on Twitter/X.

