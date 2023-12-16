However, in years time, one could imagine a version of The Crown dealing with subjects such as Harry and Meghan's departure from their status as working royals, the Queen's death and Charles's ascension.

Despite this potential, Queen Elizabeth star Imelda Staunton has said that she doubts Morgan will ever revive the series for a seventh season, when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 6. Netflix

"I don't think he will," Staunton said, when asked about Morgan returning to the series. "I think you'd have to hold him down and strap him down, if you thought about doing it. He's been dealing with the royal family for well over 20 years, I think. I think he's definitely going to move on."

Read more:

She continued: "I also think he has given it so many years of his life and examined it in many ways, in dramatic ways, in imaginative ways, in experimental ways. He's put his head above the parapet and he's taken risks. And he's provided the most high-end drama with such integrity that, I think, leave it alone. He's done more than enough."

The Crown first arrived on Netflix in 2016 to rave reviews, but in later years became more divisive with viewers and critics.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dominic West recently revealed that while he feels he "should avoid" reading reviews of the show, he does "tend to read them all as they come out and then go to bed for two days in deep depression".

He continued: "It does affect me. I think it affects all of us. To me, the criticism [that] seems to be most [prominent] is that we're all a bit bored of this now, and that's quite hurtful after you put in so much work, you know?"

More like this

The Crown season 6 is available to stream in full on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.