The second part of the season, released on Thursday 14th December, will follow the years that came after Diana's death, chronicling events such as the Queen's Golden Jubilee, but will also follow the younger generation of royals.

Because of this, the show will explore the teenage and young adult years of Princes William and Harry, who will be played in part 2 by new actors Ed McVey and Luther Ford respectively.

So far in the series, there hasn't been as much of a focus on the young royals, but in upcoming episodes, familial dynamics and new relationships are set to be explored – but will we get any insight into how William and Harry's brotherly relationship is behind closed doors?

Well, chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about their roles as the princes, Ford said: "I think the main thing that Peter [Morgan] was interested in exploring was brotherhood, and what comes with that is quite a complicated relationship between siblings.

"And what's hopefully nice and good about it is that their relationship isn't black and white. There is love between them, but also there's jealousy and competition and tension because they're within this institution."

McVey, who plays Prince William, also said: "Peter was also really interested in family dynamics as a whole, in regards to our relationships with our parents in the show and just in general.

"And the family in the show is depicted going through really hard times and ups and downs, and we can all as people in families connect to those times when you're going through it and you don't know where to project that anger, and you just don't know.

"You’re trying to make sense of a situation which you can't make sense of."

McVey continued: "It's brothers - as Luther said, it's not black and white. It's day to day, it’s second to second, because you're so close to that person. It's changing all the time.

"For me, personally, being a younger brother, they can say one word and it can affect you, they can say another word and you might be angry with them.

"They just know what to say to you, and that's what you really see between our relationship, especially with Harry towards William, where he's the only one in the room that can just look at him and a smile comes to his face. It’s so organic, and I really connected to that.

"But fundamentally, there’s this rug between them, and that's really interesting. And it’s not something they chose, and they can’t do anything about it. And it's not their fault, it's just part of what they're going through, and that's incredibly interesting from a story perspective."

The pair are also joined by new cast member Meg Bellamy, who will be starring as Kate Middleton, and who will be recreating the meeting scene between William and Kate, which unfolded in 2002 at the St Andrews fashion show which Kate took part in.

The new clip has been released ahead of the season's launch, and will surely excite fans who are keen to see how the series will handle the budding romance between the pair.

According to the synopsis for season 6 part 2: "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death, as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla, and the beginnings of a new royal fairytale in William and Kate."

The Crown season 6 part 2 will stream on Netflix from 14th December 2023. Seasons 1-5 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

