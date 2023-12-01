The final chapter will see Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) suffer a stroke that prompts a reevaluation of her lifestyle. Her deteriorating health leads her to reminisce about a covert night out with her sister on VE Day in 1945, finding solace in these memories during her last days.

In the wake of her sister's and mother's passing, and with her Golden Jubilee on the horizon, Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Saunton) begins to reflect deeply on her reign and legacy. As she approaches her 90s, the Queen confronts the critical question of what is best for the future of the monarchy.

The concluding episodes will also focus on Prince William (now played by Ed McVey) and his emotional turmoil following his mother's death, as he returns to Eton and grapples with heightened attention from sympathetic young female admirers.

As Prince William progresses to St Andrew's University, he struggles with the demands of his public role and begins to develops feelings for another student, Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy)

Ed McVey as Prince William in The Crown Netflix

The final season of The Crown also stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

The Crown season 6 part 2 streams on Netflix from 14th December. Seasons 1-5 and season 6, part 1 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

