Now, Otway has made a surprise appearance in The Crown, playing Princess Diana's bodyguard Kez Wingfield. Wingfield was one of two bodyguards, along with Trevor Rees-Jones, who tried to protect Diana on the night she died.

Rees-Jones is played in the series by Harry Anton (The Last Kingdom).

Lee Otway in 2006. Tomos Brangwyn/WireImage

The Crown season 6 is the first run of the show to have a split release, with the final six episodes of the series set to arrive on Netflix in December.

Read more:

The first part focuses on the final days of Princess Diana's life and her relationship with Dodi Fayed, while also dramatising the period of mourning following her death.

Meanwhile, the second part is expected to feature the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton and the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla, previously teased how her storyline would play out, saying that Camilla "could see how important acceptance was to Charles, that he needed approval from his family, and particularly from his mother, for Camilla".

"And to see that denied in someone you love is very hard, to see them look for approval from their parents and not get it," she continued.

"So, it was building to this tremendous moment, in the very last episode, in the very last moments of the last episode, when the Queen finally accepts Camilla and is warm and complimentary to her."

The Crown season 6 part 1 is streaming on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.