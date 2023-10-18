"With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home.

"With a flat licence fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.

"We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region.

"We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.

"The final episode will screen in December 2024, and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves."

According to The Sun, the cast and crew were told of the news earlier today.

A source claimed it would "come as a shock" considering the soap has been consistently keeping viewing figures.

It's been a big year on the soap for the characters of Doctors, following the seismic loss of Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).

She unexpectedly died in shocking scenes, leaving her husband Rob (Chris Walker) without his beloved partner.

The heartbreaking portrayal earned the pair a win at the British Soap Awards 2023 for Best Partnership.

