Following a health scare with her heart a few months ago, receptionist Karen and police officer husband Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) had planned to escape the rat race by going travelling and enjoy a more relaxed pace of life.

Fans of daytime soap Doctors are reeling after the shock death of Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) in today’s episode (Thursday 30th March), just as the popular character was about to make a fresh start away from Letherbridge.

The couple were thrilled when they sold their house for 10 grand over the asking price and were fantasising about spending their windfall on a world cruise. Rob returned home from work, ready to change into his gladrags for a dinner to discuss their big adventure, only to find his wife unconscious on the sofa.

In the emotional episode, viewers followed Rob’s frantic attempt to revive an unresponsive Karen before calling an ambulance.

As paramedics pulled up at the Hollins house, they examined Karen’s cold body and broke the heartbreaking news to Rob that his wife was dead. The perplexed police officer refused to believe it and tried contacting Karen’s colleagues, hoping to get a second opinion. Unfortunately his calls were ignored as the Mill staff were out enjoying a few cheeky drinks, and ironically had made a pact to ignore their phones so they weren’t distracted from their socialising.

Eventually Rob got hold of Dr Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) who raced to the scene. Finding a shellshocked Rob in denial, Jimmi managed to make him face the sad truth that Karen was gone. Lodger Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) then got home and was devastated to learn what had happened to Karen, who had become a mother figure to the troubled young girl.

After Rob had said a final goodbye to his beloved other half, Karen’s body was taken by the funeral director. Faced with the impossible task of telling his children their mother had passed away, Rob dialled distraught daughter Immie Hollins (Charlie Clemmow) but couldn’t get hold of her brother Jack. Noticing Karen had left him a voicemail earlier that day, Rob began playing it over and over, lost in grief…

Karen’s shocking death is the end of an era for Doctors, as she and the Hollins family have been central to the show since 2009. The popular pairing of Pearson and Walker earned them the British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership in 2010, and over the years Pearson was praised for her performances in dramatic storylines including Karen’s abortion, amnesia, the breakdown and reconciliation of her marriage, as well as the vivacious character’s comedic moments.

In the aftermath of her passing, Rob will struggle to cope, but will Immie’s return to be at her father’s side help him through his trauma?

Doctors airs Monday-Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

