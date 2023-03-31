Karen's sudden death left her colleagues, her husband Rob and her daughter Immie devastated – but they weren't the only ones, as fans took to Twitter to share their feelings following the emotional episode.

This week saw Doctors fans say goodbye to a beloved, long-standing character, as Jan Pearson's Karen Hollis was found unconscious and confirmed to have passed away in Thursday's (30th March) episode.

Responding to a Twitter post from RadioTimes.com regarding the episode, one fan said they had "never cried so much at a soap episode", while another called the scenes "traumatic".

One fan said: "Can't believe it! First, Val's sacked off now poor Karen meets her demise! A weepy ep!", while another said that Karen was their "favourite".

Elsewhere on Twitter, fans praised the performance of Rob actor Chris Walker, with one saying: "What an absolutely outstanding performance from Chris Walker on #Doctors today."

One viewer said they had never watched Doctors before but said the episode was "pulling on the heart strings and making me teary eyed today".

Another added: "I'm so emotional right now, RIP Karen Hollins. Amazing acting from the actor who plays Rob Hollins, my heart is broken."

Karen's final scenes were made all the more tragic because she and Rob had been planning to go travelling together and enjoy a more relaxed pace of life following a health scare. In fact, they had already sold their house and were talking about spending the money from the sale on a world cruise.

Karen star Pearson has been a part of the show since 2009, and she and Walker won the British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership in 2010.

Doctors airs Monday-Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

