Doctors has been subject to some pretty hefty schedule shake-ups as of late, on account of the tragic earthquake in Turkey and Syria. While many of us have come to know and love the medical soap for its afternoon appearances, this week has seen episodes of Doctors being replaced by Animal Park Heroes .

Well, now we know when the missing episodes are set to air and not only that, they're set to return with a major storyline.

Monday 20th February's episode will explore a heart-wrenching explosion at a medical conference. There are multiple casualties, but what caused it and which of the Mill staff are caught up in the carnage?

The episode will star Wendi Peters as Dr Nina Bulsara, Martha Cope as Lynda Hamilton who comes on to the scene of the explosion in a police uniform, John McAndrew as George Barker, and Jake Sharp as Vincent 'Vaz' Ashton.

Dido Miles as Emma Reid in Doctors. BBC

The resulting episodes will deal with the aftermath of the event, with Zara trying to get her head around it all and Daniel trying to get everyone to speak to a counsellor, with differing results.

The Mill Health Centre will also deal with a multitude of different stories, including a marriage breakdown and Rob and Jimmi helping a police officer who was part of the rescue team in the explosion, but all is not what it seems.

Elsewhere, in the week's episodes, we will see Daniel and Zara throw Joe a birthday party, but Ruhma and Scarlett are confused by Kirsty’s living arrangements with Rich.

In a romantic plot twist, we'll also see Sid and agency nurse Lauren clash in a number of unexpected ways, including flirting throughout their time working together. But will it end in a new romantic relationship or will it only make work awkward?

Fans will be pleased to know that Doctors won't be skipping or missing out on any of the episodes that were delayed in broadcast.

The episodes will pick back up from Monday 20th February, which will air the episode originally intended for Wednesday 8th February. The rest of the week will follow suit with Tuesday 21st February's episode being the original Thursday 9th February instalment.

The episode that will air on Wednesday 22nd February will be the postponed one from Monday 13th February and similarly, the episode on Thursday 23rd February will be the originally slated one for Tuesday 14th February.

The West Midlands-based soap has aired on BBC one since 2000, following the lives and careers of medical staff living in the fictional town of Letherbridge.

Doctors airs Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

