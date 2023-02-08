The episode had been due to air on the channel at 1:45pm, but has now been replaced by an episode of Animal Park Heroes.

BBC One has announced a last-minute change to this afternoon's schedule, with the previously slated episode of Doctors no longer set to be broadcast today (Wednesday 8th February).

There are no further changes to the schedule, with BBC News going ahead as usual from 1pm and The Farmers' Country Showdown following Animal Park Heroes at 2:15pm.

The episode that was due to air today was set to be a dramatic one, with the synopsis reading: "There are multiple casualties when an explosion rips through a medical conference with no known cause and some of the Mill staff are caught up in the carnage."

No further Doctors schedule updates have been confirmed by the BBC yet, including when the episode might air instead and any additional changes to the soap's schedule for the rest of the week.

We will keep this page updated with the latest Doctors scheduling news as it is announced.

