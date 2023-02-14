Doctors usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One - but this week, episodes of Doctors have been replaced by Animal Park Heroes .

We've come to anticipate afternoon episodes of Doctors over the years like any regular event in our day. But this week, the long-running BBC medical soap has seen a big schedule shake-up.

Two episodes of the soap were also replaced last-minute on Wednesday and Thursday last week following the tragic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Naturally, fans have been wondering when the missing episodes will be airing on BBC One and now, we know.

The episodes will pick back up from Monday 20th February, which will air the episode originally intended for Wednesday 8th February. The rest of the week will follow suit with Tuesday 21st February's episode being the original Thursday 9th February instalment.

The episode that will air on Wednesday 22nd February will be the postponed one from Monday 13th February and similarly, the episode on Thursday 23rd February will be the originally slated one for Tuesday 14th February.

So, essentially, viewers won't notice a gap or lag in episodes at all with regular programming resuming to retain the order of the episodes.

There are no further changes to the schedule, with the Farmers' Country Showdown set to continue to be broadcast as usual throughout the week, airing at 2:15pm on BBC One.

BBC News will also go ahead as usual from 1pm on BBC One throughout the week.

Tensions at the Mill Health Centre were only supposed to notch up, as yesterday's episode (Monday 13th February) was going to follow Rob (Chris Walker) as he adjusts to living with Scarlett (Kia Pegg). Titled Ways of Seeing, the episode also explored Bear (Dex Lee) being caught between two old friends whose marriage is breaking down, and also Emma (Dido Miles) challenging Luca (Ross Mclaren) to cook a meal.

The West Midlands-based soap has aired on BBC one since 2000, following the lives and careers of medical staff living in the fictional town of Letherbridge.

Doctors airs Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

