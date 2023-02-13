The medical drama usually airs across Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

Doctors has long been a weekday afternoon staple on BBC One, with the medical drama keeping viewers regularly entertained.

However, the schedule for BBC One this week has been altered, with episodes of Doctors being replaced by Animal Park Heroes.

So, why have the episodes been pulled and when will Doctors be back on the BBC? Read on for all the cancellation details.

When is Doctors next on the BBC?

It is not known when Doctors will return to its usual slot on BBC One at 1.45pm on Monday to Thursday, with all of this week's episodes taken out of the schedule, and it is now yet known when the pulled episodes will be shown.

We will keep this page updated with the latest Doctors scheduling news as it is announced.

There are no further changes to the schedule, with the Farmers' Country Showdown set to continue to be broadcast as usual throughout the week, airing at 2:15pm on BBC One.

BBC News will also go ahead as usual from 1pm on BBC One throughout the week.

Why has Doctors been pulled from BBC One schedule?

Adrian Lewis Morgan as Jimmi Clay in Doctors. BBC

The move comes in light of recent tragic world events.

Two episodes of the soap were cancelled at short notice on Wednesday and Thursday last week following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Last Wednesday's episode was due to feature an explosion at a medical conference, with some of the Mill staff getting caught up in the carnage and suffering multiple casualties.

Thursday’s episode was due to cover the aftermath of the explosion, and was replaced with a different Doctors episode.

The news was announced on Doctors' official Twitter account, which said in a post on Wednesday: "In light of news in Turkey and Syria, today’s billed episode of Doctors will be replaced with Animal Park Heroes."

Doctors airs Monday-Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

