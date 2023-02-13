Doctors won't be airing as usual across Monday to Thursday, with its episodes being replaced by Animal Park Heroes starting from this afternoon until Thursday 16th February.

The Mill Health Centre will be closing its doors for the week as BBC One has pulled more episodes of Doctors from its schedule.

This isn't the first time the BBC has made a change to Doctors' TV schedule, with two episodes of the soap being replaced last-minute on Wednesday and Thursday last week following the tragic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Farmers' Country Showdown will continue to be broadcast as usual throughout the week, airing at 2:15pm on BBC One.

Last Wednesday's episode was due to see some of the Mill staff caught up in an explosion at a medical conference, resulting in multiple casualties.

Doctors said in a statement on Twitter: "In light of news in Turkey and Syria, today’s billed episode of Doctors will be replaced with Animal Park Heroes."

Thursdays episode was due to cover the aftermath of the explosion, with Daniel (Matthew Chambers) trying to "get everyone to speak to a counsellor" while Rob (Chris Walker) and Jimmi (Adrian Lewis Morgan) help a police officer who was part of the rescue team. A different Doctors episode was aired in its place.

The episode that was meant to air today, titled Ways of Seeing, would have followed Rob as he adjusted to living with Scarlett (Kia Pegg), while Emma (Dido Miles) challenges Luca (Ross McLaren) to cook a meal and Bear (Dex Lee) is caught between two old friends whose marriage is breaking down.

It is not yet known whether Doctors will return from its short hiatus next week and when the pulled episodes will be shown, but we will keep soap fans updated with the latest scheduling news as it is announced.

The medical soap has aired on BBC one since 2002, following the lives and careers of medical staff living in the fictional West Midlands town of Letherbridge.

Doctors airs Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

