One of the much-anticipated scenes is the recreation of the 2002 fashion show at St Andrews, which we now have a first glimpse of.

Shared by Netflix, the scene sees Bellamy as Kate take to the catwalk in a sheer dress in an auditorium filled with other students.

Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown. Netflix

While others whistle and cheer as the models take to the catwalk, McVey's William pauses as he takes a sip of his drink when Kate appears.

He leans forward as she poses at the end of the catwalk for photos, and as she makes her way to the end of the catwalk facing him, she locks eyes with him before turning away.

The moment is slowed down as the pair look at one another, with Kate having one final glance of William before she leaves.

You can watch the clip for yourself below.

Speaking about the experience of filming the scene, Bellamy told Netflix: "I think at first I was a bit apprehensive, purely because it was the first time I had really felt like I was reliving a key event that I remembered seeing in the news.

"But on the day itself, it was completely different. It was amazing. Erik Richter Strand was our director and he instantly made me feel so comfortable. Polly Bennett choreographed it, she was my hype woman and Ed was my hype man.

"It was a really liberating experience and it was so great for the self-esteem! I had such fun."

The second part of the season will be the final instalment of the show - and will, of course, introduce the young adult versions of William and Kate, something fans are excited to see unfold.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the casting process for these characters, the show's casting director Robert Sterne said of Bellamy's take on Kate: "I think that Peter Morgan's version of the character was very much a person who was having to deal with a lot of pressure with a lot of grace, and a real presence of mind."

Sterne continued: "They’re early days – we see her as a teen and then we see them going to university and we see their kind of relationship starting and the various pressures that she has on her life at that time. Dealing with that with a grace and a presence of mind, that's what Meg was brilliant at."

According to the synopsis for season 6 part 2: "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new royal fairytale in William and Kate."

