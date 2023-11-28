The first look images show McVey’s grown-up William waving to crowds while still mourning the death of his mother (above), laughing with Harry, skiing with his brother and their father Prince Charles (Dominic West), and in deep conversation with Kate.

Elsewhere, Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) and Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) take centre stage as she prepares for her Golden Jubilee, princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) smokes a cigarette and Charles and Camilla (Olivia Williams) get ready to walk down the aisle.

The official synopsis for season 6 part 2 reads: "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

Show creator Peter Morgan previously promised the scenes charting the beginning of Kate and William’s relationship will "blow the doors off".

Speaking on The Crown's official podcast, Morgan teased: "In season 6, just the arrival of William and Kate and Harry is, so... It just blows the doors off, as it were, and you just wanna see them."

He continued: "And it happened in the read-through when we were reading, you could just see everyone was just looking up and looking at each other across the room. And every time William spoke it was like, ‘Oh my God, this is just riveting.’"

