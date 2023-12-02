Now, Dominic West, who has played Charles in seasons 5 and 6, has responded to some of the more negative reviews, saying that he finds them "quite hurtful".

West said: "I should avoid them [reviews]. When I'm on stage, if it's a theatre review, I do. But no, with these ones, I tend to read them all as they come out and then go to bed for two days in deep depression."

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown. Netflix

He continued: "It does affect me. I think it affects all of us. To me, the criticism [that] seems to be most [prominent] is that we're all a bit bored of this now, and that's quite hurtful after you put in so much work, you know?"

The next run of episodes is set to dramatise the meeting of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the death of Princess Margaret and the marriage of Charles and Camilla.

Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla, previously teased how the series will come to an end, saying: "I still maintain, again through the script and what my impression is, that Camilla wasn't hungry for power or thrones or crowns, but that she could see how important acceptance was to Charles, that he needed approval from his family, and particularly from his mother, for Camilla.

"And to see that denied in someone you love is very hard, to see them look for approval from their parents and not get it.

"So, it was building to this tremendous moment, in the very last episode, in the very last moments of the last episode, when the Queen finally accepts Camilla and is warm and complimentary to her."

The Crown season 6 part 2 will stream on Netflix from 14th December 2023. Seasons 1-5 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

