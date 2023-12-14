This season also introduces Kate's family, including her mother Carole. But who plays Carole Middleton and what might viewers have seen her in before?

Read on for everything you need to know about Carole Middleton and who plays her in The Crown.

Who is Carole Middleton?

Carole Middleton. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Carole Middleton is the mother of Kate, the Princess of Wales. She also has two other children, Philippa 'Pippa' Matthews and James Middleton.

She is the grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are second, third and fourth in line to the British throne.

She was born Carole Goldsmith, and worked as a shop assistant for John Lewis before working for British Airways – first as a secretary, then as part of the ground crew and then as a flight attendant. She married flight dispatcher Michael Middleton in 1980.

In 1987, she founded the company Party Pieces, which sold party supplies and decorations by mail order. She and her husband sold the company in May 2023 after it fell into administration.

Who plays Carole Middleton in The Crown?

Eve Best as Carole Middleton in The Crown. Netflix

Carole Middleton is played by Eve Best in The Crown, with the actress appearing in multiple episodes.

Best, whose birth name is Emily, is known for her roles in series such as Nurse Jackie and House of the Dragon. She previously played a figure related to the Royal Family in The King's Speech, appearing as Wallis Simpson.

How old is Eve Best?

Eve Best is 52 years old.

She was born on 31st July 1971.

What nationality is Eve Best?

Eve Best is British.

She grew up in Ladbroke Grove, London, and is the daughter of a design journalist and an actress.

What has Eve Best previously starred in?

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

Eve Best is known for her roles in US drama Nurse Jackie, miniseries The Honourable Woman and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

She has also appeared in Maryland, Fate: The Winx Saga, Lucky Man, and Oscar winning film The King's Speech.

