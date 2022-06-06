The series is set in the 2010s, and based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton (on whom the show's semi-fictionalised protagonist Maggie is loosely based).

BBC One comedy-drama Everything I Know About Love lands on BBC One and iPlayer on 7th June 2022 , introducing viewers to a quartet of best friends who move to London together.

The show stars Emma Appleton and Bel Powley as childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy, alongside Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin as their university friends Nell and Amara.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Everything I Know About Love.

Emma Appleton as Maggie

Emma Appleton as Maggie in Everything I Know About Love BBC

Who is Maggie? An aspiring writer in her early 20s, she moves to London for the first time and moves in with her three best friends: Birdy, Nell, and Amara. She is particularly close with childhood friend Birdy, who admires Maggie's confidence and sense of adventure and spontaneity.

Where have I seen Emma Appleton before? She's probably best known for playing Princess Renfri Vellga in The Witcher on Netflix, but you may also recognise her from Pistol, Traitors, Intergalactic, The Last Letter from Your Lover, Clique, and The End of the F***ing World.

Bel Powley as Birdy

Bel Powley as Birdy in Everything I Know About Love BBC

Who is Birdy? A childhood friend of protagonist Maggie, Birdy is the more sensible member of the quartet, and at the start of the series she has confidence issues when it comes to men and dating, preferring to live vicariously through Maggie's wild anecdotes. However, this changes when she goes on a first date with Nathan.

Where have I seen Bel Powley before? She's known for The Morning Show, The King of Staten Island, Mary Shelley, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, A Royal Night Out (as Princess Margaret) and more.

Marli Siu as Nell

Marli Siu as Nell in Everything I Know About Love BBC

Who is Nell? A cynical teacher with a longterm boyfriend, on the surface she's got her life sorted and is the most 'grown-up' of the four friends, but she has serious doubts about her relationship.

Where have I seen Marli Siu before? She has played Kyra since the first season of Alex Rider, and has also starred in Anna and the Apocalypse, Our Ladies, Run and more.

Aliyah Odoffin as Amara

Aliyah Odoffin as Amara in Everything I Know About Love BBC

Who is Amara? Clever, fun and hard-working, Amara works in the corporate world in London, but soon begins to wonder whether her true passion lies elsewhere.

Where have I seen Aliyah Odoffin? The newcomer has appeared in several shorts, but Everything I Know About Love marks her TV debut.

Connor Finch as Street

Connor Finch as Street in Everything I Know About Love BBC

Who is Street? A messy musician in his late 20s, he meets Maggie at the start of the season and begins a volatile relationship with her.

Where have I seen Connor Finch before? The actor has starred in The Larkins and Professor T.

Ryan Bown as Nathan

Ryan Bown as Nathan inEverything I Know About Love BBC

Who is Nathan? Street's roommate, Nathan is set up with Birdy at the start of the season, and he soon becomes a fixture in their lives.

Where have I seen Ryan Bown before? He has starred in Benefited, Lambs of God, Palm Beach, Home and Away, Lilith, and Orange Is the New Brown.

Jordan Peters as Neil

Who is Neil? Nell's longterm boyfriend, to whom she is increasingly distant, avoiding his company.

Where have I seen Jordan Peters before? He's known for Gangs of London (as Musa), Pirates (as Two Tonne), Call the Midwife, Blue Story, and Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

Everything I Know About Love starts on 7th June 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

You can purchase the book of Everything I Know About Love on Amazon here.

