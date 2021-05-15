The Larkins release date: Cast, plot and latest news for Darling Buds of May adaptation

ITV is revisiting novella The Darling Buds of May, with its upcoming comedy-drama series The Larkins.

The channel previously aired an adaptation titled The Darling Buds of May 30 years ago, which ran for 20 episodes across three series, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Pam Ferris and David Jason.

The whimsical rural yarn should prove to be perfect escapist fodder for a 2021 audience. This time, the series will comprise six episodes and stars Bradley Walsh, who will reportedly be joined by his son Barney Walsh. Bradley is also an executive producer of the series.

The novel was set in 1950s Kent, following the countryside life of the working-class May family.

When is The Larkins on TV?

ITV has not yet released a broadcast date for the series – but we’ll update this page as soon as there’s an update. Stay tuned!

The Larkins cast

Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin, taking on the role previously held by David Jason in the 1990s adaptation. His wife Ma is played by The Thick of It star Joanna Scanlan, taking up the mantle from Pam Ferris.

Last month, ITV confirmed that lovers Charley and Mariette would be played by Tok Stephen and Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett (previously Philip Franks and Catherine Zeta-Jones). Walsh’s son Barney will reportedly play a village policeman.

HAPPY FREAKING FRIDAY!!!! Holy moly. So happy to finally be able to share this!! 🙈🎈@itv #thelarkins pic.twitter.com/zMPxTSw4e6 — Sabrina Bartlett (@SabrinaLois13) March 12, 2021

Bartlett described the series as the “perfect dose of escapism we all need right now”.

Similarly, Scanlan said: “What better comfort could there be from all we have endured this year than the rolling laughter and outsize hugs of Ma and Pop? It’s going to be an honour to help bring The Larkins to the nation’s devices!”

Walsh was “thrilled” to be involved in the “much loved and iconic series of stories”. He added: “The warmth and affection that H. E Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It’ll be a hoot!”

The Larkins trailer

It’s still early days for The Larkins, so no trailer has yet been released. But again, we’ll update this page as soon as a first look debuts.

What is The Larkins about?

The series follows the Larkin family, good-hearted countryside folk who often get into scrapes with authority.

Pop Larkin, a wheeler-dealer, and his wife Ma have six children, and are determined to enjoy life to the fullest (especially when that means enjoying the odd daytime cocktail).

The central focus is the love story between Pop and Ma’s oldest daughter Mariette, and village newcomer Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton. Charley is in the village to investigate the family’s tax affairs but is quickly distracted by his feelings for Mariette.

All is not smooth-sailing, however, as Mariette has plans which don’t involve men, and is also pursued by handsome and mysterious Tom Fisher.

