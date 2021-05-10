Bradley Walsh’s son Barney joins cast of The Darling Buds of May reboot The Larkins

Barney Walsh is reportedly set to join his dad Bradley Walsh on screen in ITV’s upcoming drama The Larkins.

The 23-year-old will play a village policeman in the upcoming Darling Buds of May reboot, according to The Sun, with Bradley Walsh starring as Larkin patriarch Pop.

The father-son duo currently star together in ITV’s entertainment series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, in which the pair take a road trip across several countries.

“Their adventures gained around five million viewers an episode, and producers hope to bring some of that audience to The Larkins,” a source told the publication.

ITV has declined to comment on the casting news.

The Larkins won’t be the first time Barney has flexed his acting muscles, with the Breaking Dad star having appeared in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Doctors and an episode of Law & Order: UK, which starred his dad Bradley.

Written by The Durrells screenwriter Simon Nye, the ITV drama will star Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin, while The Accident’s Joanna Scanlan acts opposite him as Pop’s wife Ma Larkin.

In March, ITV announced that Bridgerton‘s Sabrina Bartlett would be joining the cast as Mariette Larkin, while Grantchester’s Tok Stephen will play her love interest Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

Based on the H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May, The Larkins will follow the titular working-class family as they navigate their idyllic Kent countryside life in the 1950’s.