The Larkins season 2: Release date rumours, cast and latest news

Pop and Ma Larkin will be returning sooner than expected, with a festive special set to air sometime this December following the last of the first run of The Larkins episodes.

Although season two hasn’t yet been officially announced, we have The Larkins Christmas special to look forward to, returning us to the idyllic Kent countryside village where the family live in the 1950s.

Speaking at a Q&A for ITV’s adaptation of The Darling Buds of May, Joanna Scanlan, who plays Ma, teased the show’s festive episode, which reportedly has a big “twist”.

“I think you think you know what you’re going to get – and I don’t think you’re going to get what you think you’re going to get out of this Christmas special,” she said.

“I will not say a word specifically but there are lots of twists and turns it it. It genuinely does remind you what Christmas is about – what it really is about – as well as giving you, of course, I hope a lot of laughs and pleasure on the way. It’s got a twist, to say the least of it. ”

Read on for everything you need to know about The Larkins season two.

The Larkins season 2 release date

There’s no release date yet for season two, which has yet to be commissioned, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for The Larkins Christmas special, which will probably air sometime in the month of December.

The Larkins season 2 cast

If ITV renews The Larkins for a second season, we would likely see the return of all the key members of The Larkins cast, including Bradley Walsh (Doctor Who) as Pop Larkin, Tok Stephen as Charley, and Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette, in addition to Joanna Scanlan and Peter Davison.

On filming the Christmas special, Bartlett said: “I’m definitely very excited and it’s so great to be back working with everybody again – wonderful, eccentric, mad village. It’s just so much fun; I’m very excited.”

Is there a trailer for The Larkins season 2?

There’s no trailer yet for season two, which has yet to be commissioned, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

