The Larkins star praises "seamless" replacement of Sabrina Bartlett

Thankfully, The Larkins star Joanna Scanlan has revealed that replacing Bartlett in the role has "gone very well", with filming on the new episodes currently underway and former Emmerdale actress Joelle Rae taking on the character .

Viewers fell in love with The Larkins – ITV's latest adaptation of The Darling Buds of May – when it premiered last October so when news broke that Sabrina Bartlett would be leaving the role of Mariette , many fans were left wondering what would happen in season 2.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, Scanlan – who plays Ma Larkin on the show – teased the upcoming second season, including the addition of comedian Morgana Robinson to the cast.

"You can expect Morgana Robinson which is exciting. Yeah, it's been an idyllic period of weather and so you can see a glorious summer in England to the max," she said. "Really, really good. Bradley [Walsh] is in good form, everything is looking good."

Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin and her replacement for season 2, Joelle Rae. ITV/Michael Shelford

When asked how the show is set to handle Mariette being played by a different actress, Scanlan said: "It's all gone very well.

"I think it'll be pretty seamless actually," she added.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In May, ITV confirmed that The Larkins would be returning for a second season with Rae taking over from Bartlett, while the likes of Morgana Robinson and Hector Bateman Harden have joined the cast to play Pinkie and her son Gilbert respectively.

The show, which is based on HE Bates' novels, follows the Larkin family in the rural 1950s Kent countryside as they raise their six children.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 air on Wednesday 13th July at 10pm on Sky Arts. You can buy The Darling Buds of May book on Amazon. While you're waiting to watch The Larkins, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or check out our TV guide to find out what's on TV tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.