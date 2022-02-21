The Larkins star Sabrina Bartlett 'quits ITV series'

Bartlett, who played eldest daughter Mariette Larkin in ITV's reboot of 1991's Darling Buds of May, quit the show after a "sensitive on-set disagreement", according to The Daily Mail .

Sabrina Bartlett has reportedly left The Larkins after starring in ITV drama's first series.

The 30-year-old actor's publicist told the publication that Bartlett was leaving the show, citing "scheduling clashes" as the reason for her departure.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV and Bartlett's representation for comment.

While Bartlett had appeared in Game of Thrones, Da Vinci's Demons, Midsomer Murders and Poldark, her breakout role was that of Siena Rosso in Netflix's Bridgerton back in 2020.

While ITV has not yet commissioned The Larkins for a second season, the drama returned in December for a Christmas special after making its debut in October 2021.

The series, which was written by The Durrells' Simon Nye and Abigail Wilson, stars Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as Pop and Ma Larkin – a family living in rural 1950s Kent with their six children.

Barlett played their daughter Mariette, a role which launched Catherine Zeta Jones's career back in the 90s in The Darling Buds of May, while Tok Stephen stars as accountant Cedric 'Charley' Charlton.

Season two also featured appearances from stars such as Tony Gardner, Selina Griffiths, Robert Barthurst, Georgie Glen, Samantha Spiro and Wil Johnson.

