The Larkins renewed for season 2 as new cast members announced

Filming has already begun in the Kent countryside and will continue through the summer.

ITV has confirmed the return of The Larkins, with a six-episode second season set to air this year.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan are back as Pop and Ma Larkin in season 2 of the drama, based on H.E. Bates' novels.

ITV has also announced the role of eldest Larkin daughter Mariette will be played by newcomer Joelle Rae, replacing actress Sabrina Bartlett, while Tok Stephen returns as Cedric 'Charley' Charlton.

The Larkins ITV

Season 2 will see a brand new family, the Jerebohms, arrive in the village and soon find themselves at war with the Larkins.

Morgana Robinson (The Witches, Newark, Newark) will play mother Pinkie, while Hector Batemen Harden (Holmes & Watson, Endeavour) takes on the role of her son Gilbert, with Lucy Allix starring as daughter Blanche.

Casting for the husband and father, Cuthbert, will be announced in due course.

And there's another new face in the village too: the handsome Reverend Candy (Maxim Ays), who "immediately sets hearts aflutter, including Primrose Larkin's", ITV teases. Could love be on the cards?

Peter Davison, Kriss Dosanjh, Amelia Bullmore, Seeta Idrani, Robert Bathurst, Francesca Wilson Waterworth, Walsh's son Barney Walsh, Tony Gardner and Selina Griffiths all reprise their roles for season 2.

The Larkins season 2 will air later this year on ITV. You can buy The Darling Buds of May on Amazon.

