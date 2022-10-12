The series is based on the novel by HE Bates The Darling Buds of May and is set in rural 1950s Kent. Ahead of the new season, Walsh enthused about how much he enjoyed playing the role - but admitted he does have one "problem" with Pop.

ITV's The Larkins returns to our screens this week, with Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh returning to play Ma and Pop Larkin.

Walsh said: "I love Pop Larkin and I love playing him. He is a combination of a couple of friends of mine, so that’s good. And funnily enough, I had a bit of dinner with one of my pals who Pop’s sort of based on and I told him and he was thrilled. As were his wife and kids. So that’s nice!

"He sings a lot of rock and roll songs, which I quite enjoy– he’s just a great character to play, a really great character."

Pop Larkin (Bradley Walsh) Objective Fiction / Genial Productions / ITV

Walsh continued: "The problem I do have playing him is I keep a lot of my stuff about my person, and I’ve got pockets in my trousers, there’s pockets in my waistcoats, there’s pockets in my jackets. Inside pockets in my jackets, so I’ve got about a dozen pockets, so if I put my glasses away, or put my pen away, I spend most of the day trying to find where everything is!"

Walsh and Scanlan are joined in this new series by Joelle Rae, who takes over the role of Mariette Larkin after Sabrina Bartlett left the series.

Scanlan previously told RadioTimes.com that the transition between the two actors has "all gone very well" and that she thought for viewers it would be "pretty seamless actually".

The Larkins season 2 will air from 16th October on ITV. You can buy The Darling Buds of May on Amazon.

