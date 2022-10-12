Speaking ahead of the second season premiere later this week, Scanlan said that the story will pick up "with Mariette and Charley away and we’re seeing the next generation of potential adults coming into the picture and how that shakes down".

ITV comedy drama The Larkins , which adapts HE Bates' The Darling Buds of May, is returning for a second season, and based on comments from Ma Larkin star Joanna Scanlan, we can expect some major shifts in the story this year.

Scanlan teased that we will then see "some events which are pretty cataclysmic for the family, so again the kaleidoscope turns, and we see a new shape of family."

Exactly what these events will be remains to be seen, but we do know that the first episode will see Ma and Pop struggle to warm to their new neighbours after a terrible dinner party at the big house.

Pop Larkin (Bradley Walsh) and Ma Larkin (Joanna Scanlan). Objective Fiction / Genial Productions / ITV

Scanlan explained: "I think the audience is going to get quite a good story this year. Last year we had the overarching story with Charley and Mariette and we were wondering what was going to happen, whether they would get it together properly or not.

"This year there is some of that – there’s a wonderful romance – there is also a very alarming set of jeopardies brought about the arrival of a hideous family, The Jerebohms, who move into the house next door, that Pop sells to them."

The series' plot lines aren't the only major change we can expect this year – Mariette Larkin has also been recast, with Bridgerton's Sabrina Bartlett leaving the role and Joelle Rae (Emmerdale) taking it on.

Earlier this year Scanlan said that the transition had "all gone very well" and that "I think it'll be pretty seamless actually".

The Larkins season 2 will air from 16th October on ITV. You can buy The Darling Buds of May on Amazon.

