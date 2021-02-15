Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad season 3 air date – guide to travel series

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been on another one of their adventures – this time around Europe.

On Monday 11th January, the father and son hit the road once again for series three of their ITV show, and they’ve been keeping us truly entertained.

From Germany to Switzerland and Slovenia, right doen to the picturesque Lake Garda, Bradley and Barney have been showing viewers all Europe has to offer.

So far, Bradley hasn’t had any breaks this season, which is a relief after the presenter broke his back bull riding last year. However, with the series set to wrap on February 15th could we see him taking on some more bizarre challenges?

Here’s everything you need to know about season three, including all the places they visited this time round.

When is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on TV?

The next episode of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad will air on ITV on Monday 15th February at 8pm. It’ll be last in the six part series.

The show was confirmed as part of ITV’s winter line-up.

Although it was originally billed to air on Monday 4th January at 8pm on ITV, it was pushed back on account of Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus briefing.

A clip show titled Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad: The Unseen Show aired on 28th December at 8:30pm and saw the Walshes look back at unseen footage from their previous two American adventures.

Where is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad filmed?

Previous series have seen the Walshes travel throughout the west coast and southern areas of the US, visiting locations such as LA, Texas, and Florida. This series the boys embarked on a European adventure.

Bradley usually spends his holidays on the same old golden beaches of Portugal, so Barney wanted to show him exactly what the rest of Europe has to offer, starting in The Netherlands and taking in Germany, Switzerland and Slovenia before finishing in Italy where they’ll visit the Amalfi Coast.

As always, Barney will be pushing his dad to the limits with more thrill-seeking activities like ski-jumping, paragliding and even a bungee jump. They’ll also immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoying everything from Swiss yodelling to Bavarian finger wrestling.

ITV

In the first episode, their first stop is The Netherlands, where they try out one of the country’s oldest sports, canal jumping. The action continues when the pair don lycra for a spot of velodrome track cycling, alongside a world champion, and before they leave the country, father and son take on the world’s tallest freestanding climbing wall.

Speaking of the new series, Barney said: “It was so lovely to do another trip with dad, I feel like I learn more from him every time we do these trips. I really appreciate being able to spend time together and having this quality time and do all these amazing things because not a lot of families get to have this and its so lovely that we get to do that. I know previous series have inspired other families to do the same and that is so amazing to know we can have a positive impact.”

What is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad about?

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad follows popular actor, presenter, and comedian Bradley Walsh as he is taken on a coming-of-age road trip across the US by son Barney. However, as the name implies the two go through some rather extreme father-son bonding – previous activities have seen the pair fire tanks, go skydiving, and even take part in a local rodeo.

Who is the narrator on Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

The narrator is none other than fellow game show host Alexander Armstrong, despite the light-hearted rivalry between their two teatime quiz shows. Armstrong is no stranger to voice work, having voiced the titular character in the recent reboot of Danger Mouse.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is on ITV at 8pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.