Mr Johnson is set to update MPs on the plans in the House of Commons following a meeting with the Cabinet on Monday morning.

Boris Johnson is expected to scrap all of England’s remaining COVID rules when he unveils his “living with COVID” plan to MPs today (Monday 21st February).

The prime minister will then lead a COVID press conference from Downing Street.

England’s move to Plan A restrictions in January 2022 lifted the majority of England’s remaining COVID restrictions, with face coverings and COVID passes no longer legally required.

But today’s briefing is expected to be another step in Britain’s long-term coronavirus strategy – bringing an end to two years of pandemic restrictions.

Here’s how to watch the press conference and what you can expect from the announcement.

What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

The Prime Minister is expected to address the House of Commons at around 4:30pm on Monday 21st February.

Mr Johnson will then deliver a press conference in the evening announcing the new guidance.

An exact timing for the press conference is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to take place at some point after 6:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch Boris Johnson's announcement today?

The UK government's coronavirus briefing will be broadcast live on BBC News and Sky News, with analysis and commentary likely to dominate news programmes afterwards.

You can also tune in online via BBC News on BBC iPlayer and Sky News on YouTube.

The press conference will also be shared on the 10 Downing Street social media channels.

If you are keen to watch Boris Johnson's original announcement in the House of Commons then it will likely be highlighted on BBC News and Sky News and is also available on BBC Parliament on BBC iPlayer.

What can we expect from Boris Johnson’s announcement?

Johnson is expected to confirm the decision to scrap self-isolation during today’s briefing.

People in England will no longer be legally required to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus by the end of next week, Downing Street previously announced.

The prime minister is also expected to set out a timetable for scrapping free COVID tests.

PCR tests for most people who develop COVID symptoms are likely to be axed, as well as free LFTs for the majority of the population.

There will likely be further detail added to these changes.

Johnson’s announcement comes just over 24 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen had tested positive for coronavirus, with the monarch experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".

