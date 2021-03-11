Bridgerton star joins Bradley Walsh in The Larkins, ITV’s adaptation of The Darling Buds of May

Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett has joined the cast of The Larkins, ITV’s adaptation of The Darling Buds of May also starring featuring Bradley Walsh.

Advertisement

Bartlett, who recently played Siena Rosso in Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, is taking on the role of Mariette Larkin and starring opposite Tok Stephen (Grantchester), who’ll portray Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton in the upcoming comedy-drama.

The Larkins, which is based on H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May, is set in the 1950’s and follows a working-class family led by “golden-hearted wheeler dealer” Pop Larkin (Walsh) and his wife Ma (The Thick of It’s Joanna Scanlan).

Getty

Together with their six children, the Larkins navigate their idyllic life in the Kent countryside whilst dealing with threats from government officials and snobbish second home owners.

The series will also focus on the love story between Mariette and village newcomer Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton, an unworldly accountant from the city sent to investigate the Larkins’ tax affairs who becomes distracted by the beautiful Mariette.

Written by The Durrells screenwriter Simon Nye, the new adaptation aims to capture “the warmth, optimism and escapism of The Larkin family for a modern generation”, ITV has teased.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In a statement, Bartlett said she was “really REALLY excited” to be taking on the role of Mariette, adding: “I can’t wait to bring these heart-warming stories to life alongside such a wonderful team. It’s just the perfect dose of escapism we all need right now.”

Advertisement

While Stephen said he was “thrilled” to be cast as Charley. “I can’t wait to work alongside Joanna, Bradley and Sabrina. I’m incredibly excited. I hope we can impress fans of the original novels with our version.”

You can order The Darling Buds of May book on Amazon. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for the latest news.