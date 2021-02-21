Finding Alice season 2 release date: Cast, trailer and episodes

Finding Alice season one, starring Keeley Hawes, ended on a cliffhanger with several questions left unanswered.

However, series star Isabella Pappas (who plays Hawes’ on-screen daughter Charlotte) has said that the dark comedy’s cliffhanger “gives us a beautiful opening for another season,” suggesting that we could be in for a second instalment.

Read on for everything you need to know about Finding Alice season two.

Finding Alice season 2 release date

The ITV series hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Speaking about season one’s cliffhanger ending, Isabella Pappas told Metro.co.uk: “It’s good because it’s funny. It answers the questions that season one presents but then it gives us a beautiful opening for another season.”

She continued: “The thing that I find so interesting in terms of the writing is that you’ve got all these questions that you want answered. And then, when you finally get the answers in the last episode, something even bigger happens and you’re like, ‘Oh no. I want the answer to that now’. So all of these tiny answers kind of come together to create one bigger kind of question.”

Finding Alice season 2 plot

Finding Alice was co-created by Keeley Hawes, Roger Golby and Simon Nye, who previously worked together on ITV series The Durrells.

Speaking to Radio Times, Hawes explained what inspired this latest collaboration: “It came out of lots of conversations. We loved working together – it was a great dynamic between the three of us. By series three, really, we had all made noises about how we’d love to develop something together.”

The series tells the darkly funny story about a woman, Alice, mourning the untimely death of her husband, and discovering that he had concealed multiple secrets from her, including: bankruptcy; the fact that he left the new family home to his parents; and a secret son.

Season one ended with the reveal that Alice’s husband Harry and his secret son George (George Webster) had a huge argument before he died and that there could be another set of love children yet to be discovered by Alice and daughter Charlotte.

We also learnt that George was spying on the mother and daughter, and seemed to have sinister motives behind getting in touch.

Finding Alice season 2 cast

A potential second series will likely feature the same group of actors reprising their roles.

Keeley Hawes plays the titular character in the Finding Alice cast, while the starry cast also includes Joanna Lumley, Kenneth Cranham, George Webster, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones and Sharon Rooney.

Lumley and Havers play Alice’s parents, and Alice’s husband Harry was played by Merrells.

Jones and Cranham play her in-laws (Harry’s parents), and Rooney plays Harry’s sister Nicola.

Alice and Harry’s teenage daughter is played by Isabella Pappas.

