Professor T season 2: Will there be another series of the ITV drama?

Professor T concludes its first season this weekend on ITV as the titular criminologist investigates an attempt on a billionaire businessman’s life in the final episode.

The season one finale airs on Sunday 22nd August on ITV, following the show’s earlier debut on the streaming service BritBox, but it’s not yet been confirmed whether season two has been commissioned.

Death in Paradise‘s Ben Miller plays the Cambridge lecturer and part-time detective – Miller has compared his Professor T character to both Sherlock Holmes and Dexter – who, at the start of the first season, was coaxed into assisting the police by former pupil Lisa Donckers (played by Emma Naomi).

If the detective drama is renewed for a second season, we’d probably see Miller reprise the central role, dusting off his white gloves for another round of cases. However, he’ll also likely reckon with his difficult childhood, which he had flashbacks about during season one.

We’ll also hopefully see more of the will-they-won’t-they romance between Lisa and her lovestruck colleague, Dan Winters, whom Lisa jilted in episode five, standing him up on their first date and sending a friend in her place.

Read on for everything you need to know about Professor T season two.

Professor T season 2 release date

The second season of Professor T has yet to be confirmed by BritBox, but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as we know more.

If it is renewed for season two, we’d expect the series to debut on BritBox before airing on ITV roughly two months later (following the pattern set by season one).

Professor T season 2 cast

Season two has yet to be confirmed, but we’d predict that the central cast members would reprise their roles.

Ben Miller plays the titular Professor T, while Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys, Rising Damp) portrays Adelaide, the Professor’s mother (with a somewhat smothering presence in her son’s life).

Frances de la Tour discussed her role in Professor T in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, during which she described Adelaide as “a wonderful character, because… well, she’s monstrous, really! Which also makes her very funny.”

She continued, “The character of Professor T himself is astonishingly complex, so the mother and the son is a powerful relationship. I mean, they’re very dependent on each other and love each other, and fight each other. So the part did offer a lot of avenues to explore and to enjoy.”

Naomi (Blithe Spirit) plays brilliant detective Lisa Donckers, while Barney White plays her police sidekick (and potential love interest) Dan Winters.

Is there a trailer for Professor T season 2?

There’s no trailer for Professor T season two yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any clips and trailers.

