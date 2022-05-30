The series has been created by Dolly Alderton and is based on her own acclaimed memoir. The semi-fictionalised adaptation tells the story of childhood friends Maggie and Birdy, as they move into a house in London and navigate life, love and friendship in your twenties.

Everything I Know About Love starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this June and brings with it a fair amount of buzz.

The show stars Emma Appleton and Bel Powley, alongside Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin.

Read on for everything you need to know about Everything I Know About Love.

Everything I Know About Love release date

Emma Appleton in Everything I Know About Love. Universal International Studios Ltd, Matthew Squire, BBC

Everything I know About Love starts on 7th June 2022. The first episode will air at 10:40pm on BBC One and the whole series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The first season will be made up of seven episodes, each of which are around 45 minutes long.

What's the plot of Everything I Know About Love?

Emma Appleton and Connor Finch in Everything I Know About Love. Universal International Studios Ltd, Matthew Squire, BBC

The series is a romantic comedy about female friendship, which follows childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy as they move to London with their other friends Nell and Amara. When Maggie meets a musician named Street, events take an unexpected turn for the group.

The series is based on Dolly Alderton's acclaimed memoir of the same name, but has been semi-fictionalised for the series, with the central character becoming Maggie rather than Dolly and the other names from the books also being changed.

Everything I Know About Love cast

Marli Siu, Emma Appleton, Bel Powley and Aliyah Odoffin in Everything I Know About Love. Universal International Studios Ltd, Matthew Squire, BBC

Emma Appleton (Pistol, The Witcher) stars in the series as Maggie, who's loosely based on writer of the book and creator of the series Dolly Alderton.

She stars alongside Bel Powley (The Morning Show, The King of Staten Island), Marli Siu (Grantchester, Alex Rider) and Aliyah Odoffin (in her debut screen role). Here's a full list of the cast announced so far for Everything I Know About Love:

Emma Appleton as Maggie

Bel Powley as Birdy

Marli Siu as Nell

Aliyah Odoffin as Amara

Connor Finch as Street

Ryan Bown as Nathan

Jordan Peters as Neil

Everything I Know About Love trailer

You can watch the trailer for Everything I Know About Love, featuring plenty of laughs, tears and um, awkward encounters.

Everything I Know About Love starts on 7th June 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

You can purchase the book of Everything I Know About Love on Amazon here.

