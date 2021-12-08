Who are the presenters of Never Mind the Buzzcocks?

All is right in the world, when it comes to music quizzes at least, as Never Mind the Buzzcocks is back on our screens, but this time at its new home of Sky Max.

Other than Noel Fielding, who makes a return to his captain role from the original show, it’s all change on the personnel front, with actor and comedian Greg Davies the new host for the comical music show. While the first series of the revival has now been and gone, we still have another episode to look forward to in 2021.

Sky has confirmed that a Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas special is coming on Sunday 20th December with all the main players back once again.

But who hosted Never Mind the Buzzcocks in the past? We have our presenter rundown for you below to answer that very question!

Who presents Never Mind the Buzzcocks?

Currently, the host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks is Greg Davies who is known for his work on Taskmaster, The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner and many other things – Greg is a busy man!

He has so far hosted the show for one series, having been the choice for the presenting gig for the show’s big comeback.

Who were the past presenters of Never Mind the Buzzcocks?

Mark Lamarr

The OG host of the show, Mark Lamarr was originally pulling double-duty with his role on Shooting Stars and he remained the Never Mind the Buzzcocks presenter from 1996-2005. The deadpan comedian was the perfect choice to host the show and, to many, Mark is still the quintessential Buzzcocks host.

Simon Amstell

Following one series of guest hosts, Simon Amstell became the new presenter from 2006 to 2008 and he certainly brought a different energy to the show. While still as funny as ever, Amstell’s reign saw the show push the limits even further and from Preston of the Ordinary Boys walking off to guests smoking just to break the rules, Buzzcocks never felt as risky as it did under Amstell.

Rhod Gilbert

After Amstell stepped down as host, we got a few series of guest presenters until series 28 came around and Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert took on the job full-time. Sadly, the popularity of the show was already waning by the time he took over and he only managed one series before the BBC pulled the plug on the show altogether.

Many others!

Following the departure of Amstell and prior to Gilbert’s stint, Never Mind the Buzzcocks opted to go down the Have I Got News For You route when it came to their choice of host.

The hot seat became filled with a revolving door or famous faces posing the all-important questions. Famous faces that took on hosting duties for the four series included David Tennant, Dale Winton, Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman, Jack Whitehall, Kathy Burke and many others.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks airs on Sky Max.