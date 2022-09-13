The series, called Am I Being Unreasonable?, is executive produced by Jack Thorne ( His Dark Materials ) and is described as a "twisted comedy thriller about obsessive friendship, maternal paranoia – and a dead cat."

Daisy May Cooper is back with a brand-new series for BBC One, which she co-writes and stars in with her real-life best friend Selin Hizli.

It's made up of six episodes and co-stars Dustin Demri-Burns, Lenny Rush and more, but when does it start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

Read on for everything you need to know about Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Am I Being Unreasonable? release date

Dan (Dustin Demri-Burns) in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/James Pardon

Am I Being Unreasonable? starts airing on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 16th September 2022.

All six episodes will then be available on BBC iPlayer, while they will continue to air weekly on BBC One on Fridays.

What is Am I Being Unreasonable? about?

Jen (Selin Hizli) and Nic (Daisy May Cooper) in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

The official synopsis for Am I Being Unreasonable? calls it a "twisted comedy thriller about obsessive friendship, maternal paranoia – and a dead cat."

The synopsis continues: "Nic is grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone and is unfulfilled in her marriage. Only her son Ollie, who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen arrives in town her life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to bubble up.

"Shot through with whip smart humour, this mischievous and characterful blend of funny and frantic takes female storytelling to a refreshing and dynamic new level."

Am I Being Unreasonable? cast: Who stars with Daisy May Cooper?

Ollie (Lenny Rush) in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Am I Being Unreasonable? was written by real-life best friends Daisy May Cooper (This Country, Taskmaster) and Selin Hizli (Grantchester, Mum), who also both star in the series as Nic and Jen respectively.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is filled out with Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses), Lenny Rush (A Christmas Carol), David Fynn (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) and Juliet Cowan (Stuck).

Here's a full list of the currently announced cast for Am I Being Unreasonable?:

Daisy May Cooper as Nic

Selin Hizli as Jen

Dustin Demri-Burns as Dan

Lenny Rush as Ollie

David Fynn as Alex

Juliet Cowan as Viv

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there an Am I Being Unreasonable? trailer?

You can watch the full trailer for Am I Being Unreasonable? here:

Am I Being Unreasonable starts on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 16th September 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.