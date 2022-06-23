The Taskmaster season 14 cast is Dara Ó Briain , Fern Brady , John Kearns , Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican , all of whom will be battling it out to complete the tasks set by 'Little Alex Horne', in order to impress the Taskmaster, Greg Davies.

Just as Taskmaster has crowned its latest Champion of Champions, and following Sophie Duker 's win in last week's season 13 final, the hit comedy entertainment show has announced who will appear in the line-up for its next run.

Ó Briain is most famous for his work hosting panel shows including Mock the Week and, previously The Apprentice: You're Fired!, while Brady has appeared on Live at the Apollo and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Meanwhile, Kearns is a stand-up and the only comedian to have won both the Best Show and Best Newcomer awards at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards; Chawawa is known for his online parody sketches and was nominated for a BAFTA for Race Around Britain; and Millican is an award-winning comedian who previously presented her own series The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster Channel 4

It hasn't yet been revealed when the new season will air on Channel 4, but based on recent trends we could expect to see the episodes around September/October.

This news comes after the show aired Champion of Champions 2, which saw previous winners Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring battle it out to join Josh Widdicombe as the only contestants to have beaten the other victors.

It also comes as RadioTimes.com revealed viewers' choice as the funniest moment from across the series, with James Acaster losing it with Rhod Gilbert coming out on top in our exclusive poll.

Taskmaster season 14 will air on Channel 4, while all 13 previous seasons are available on All 4 now. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

