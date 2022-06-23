However, we all know that with Taskmaster the win isn't everything - after all, the series is truly about the laughs. Therefore, we at RadioTimes.com decided to host a competition of our own, to determine once and for all which moment from across the seasons truly hit the nation's funnybone.

Taskmaster's second Champion of Champions special airs tonight, with previous winners Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring battling it out to see who reigns supreme above all others.

With over 2,500 respondents to our exclusive poll, and the winner coming in with 19% of the total votes, the moment crowned king of them all was... James Acaster losing it with Rhod Gilbert.

The pair clashed a number of times during season 7 – the most memorable being their hilariously heated exchange following the team task to build the best extension to the Taskmaster house.

It's fair to say Acaster wasn't best pleased with Gilbert's unique approach to the task... you can relive the brilliant moment from 24:40-29:08 below:

Of course, it wasn't the only time the pair's arguments came to a head.

Another fan-favourite moment saw Acaster exasperated at Greg Davies' decision to consult the audience on a task, granting Gilbert the full five points despite some potential rule-bending.

The footage, which was unseen in the cut originally aired on Dave but shared online, includes both contestants up and out of their chairs to argue their points, with Davies declaring the whole exchange a "rush" when it finally came to an end.

The moment beat out contenders including Aisling Bea, Sally Phillips and Bob Mortimer's song, Rosalind’s a F**king Nightmare, with 15% of the vote, Joe Wilkinson's potato throw with 13% and Mike Wozniak's 'absolute casserole' which got 12%.

The shortlist was compiled by the RadioTimes.com team, whittled down from a huge amount of memorable moments from across the first 12 seasons of the show, including both the original Dave years and the series' more recent episodes on Channel 4.

This comes not only as the Champion of Champions special is about to air, but a week after the 13th season came to an end, which saw Sophie Duker beat out fellow contestants Ardal O'Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey and Judi Love to be crowned the champion of the latest edition.