The winners from seasons 6 to 10 are returning to the Taskmaster stage for the chance to win yet another title – and for most of them, it'll be the first time they'll be appearing on the show in its Channel 4 form.

Channel 4 may have only just crowned its latest Taskmaster winner – congratulations to Sophie Duker – but the comedy gameshow is returning for its Champion of Champions 2022 special tonight, so if you've been missing Greg Davies and Alex Horne, you don't have long to wait until you see them again.

From Mock the Week regular Ed Gamble to After Life star Kerry Godliman, the show's victors will be back to take part in another round of ridiculous challenges – but who are they?

Here's everything you need to know about the Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2 line-up.

Ed Gamble

Dave

Won: Season 9

Ed Gamble is a comedian and podcast presenter who is best known for appearing on Mock the Week and hosting Off Menu alongside James Acaster.

Gamble took part in Taskmaster's ninth season in 2019, beating the likes of David Baddiel, Jo Brand, Katy Wix and Rose Matafeo to become the champion.

He is set to be one of the rotating co-hosts replacing Richard Osman on Pointless and has appeared on Great British Menu, Russell Howard's Good News and Man Down.

Kerry Godliman

Dave

Won: Season 7

Kerry Godliman is a comedian and actress who is best known for starring in shows like Derek, After Life and Bad Move.

She took part in the seventh series of Taskmaster, managing to beat the likes of Phil Wang, Rhod Gilbert, Jessica Knappett and James Acaster.

Godliman is also known for playing Teens in Save Me and for her roles in Carters Get Rich, Our Girl, Adult Material, Trigger Point and Treadstone.

Liza Tarbuck

Dave

Won: Season 6

Comedian and presenter Liza Tarbuck won the sixth season of Taskmaster, beating the likes of Asim Chaudhry, Alice Levine, Russell Howard and Tim Vine.

Throughout her career, she has hosted The Big Breakfast, Blockbusters, Time Team and Celebrity Game Night, and has appeared on QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Hypothetical.

She has also acted in shows like Upstart Crow, Silent Witness, Miranda, Skins and Mount Pleasant.

Lou Sanders

Dave

Won: Season 8

Comedian and writer Lou Sanders has appeared on panel shows from QI and Would I Lie to You?, to 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Travel Man.

She has also acted in This Way Up, Sick of It and Lazy Susan, while in 2019, she won the eighth season of Taskmaster, competing against Joe Thomas, Iain Stirling, Paul Sinha and Sian Gibson.

Richard Herring

Channel 4

Won: Season 10

Richard Herring won the 10th run of Taskmaster – the show's first to be broadcast on Channel 4 – competing against Mawaan Rizwan, Katherine Parkinson, Johnny Vegas and Daisy May Cooper.

Herring is a stand-up comedian and podcaster, who is best known for his work in a double act with Stewart Lee.

He has appeared on Have I Got News for You, This Morning and comedy show Fist of Fun, while as for radio, he has hosted Lee and Herring, That Was Then This is Now, Collings and Herring, and Bad Language. He currently hosts Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.