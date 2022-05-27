Stephen Mangan, Konnie Huq and more replace Richard Osman on Pointless

Osman stepped down as the co-host of Pointless back in April after 13 years, with the presenter revealing that a rotating line-up of celebrities will be filling in for him.

The BBC has announced the line-up of celebrity guest hosts who'll be joining Alexander Armstrong on Pointless following Richard Osman's exit, with Stephen Mangan and Konnie Huq among those replacing him.

The likes of Mount Pleasant's Sally Lindsay, The Last Leg's Alex Brooker, broadcaster Lauren Laverne and comedian Ed Gamble will be taking turns to sit behind Osman's desk on the daytime quiz show, while Osman will continue to co-host future seasons of Pointless Celebrities.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On the guest hosting line-up, Armstrong said: "This is going to be such a ride!

"Richard will still be in once a week on Saturdays to make sure everything’s ticking over nicely, but otherwise it’s just me bringing new Pointless friends in and showing them the ropes. Loads of new and fun personalities on the desk next to me. I can’t wait."

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman BBC

Actor Stephen Mangan said he couldn't wait to join "such an iconic show", while presenter Konnie Huq said that she was "really looking forward to sitting at the esteemed Pointless computer".

Advertisement

Osman will continue to host Richard Osman's House of Games on BBC Two but will be focusing more of his time on writing following the success of his novels The Thursday Murder Club and The Man Who Died Twice, with Alexander saying in April: "Daytime television’s loss is international best-selling crime fiction’s gain."