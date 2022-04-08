The comedian rose to fame after creator and launching Pointless back in 2009, also acting as a presenter, appearing in all 26 seasons of the show and 15 seasons of celebrity specials.

Osman will no longer present Pointless, but will continue to host future series of Pointless Celebrities, as well as his BBC Two show, Richard Osman's House of Games.

In a statement, Osman said: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world. I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years."

Alexander Armstrong added: "Daytime television’s loss is international best-selling crime fiction’s gain. I say that like it’s a consolation – I’m going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday. But at least I still get him at weekends – and weekdays if you’re watching on Challenge."

Tamara Gilder, Creative Director for Remarkable Entertainment, said in a statement: "Richard is a huge part of Pointless and his contribution to the show’s success is immeasurable. We’ll be sad to not have him as part of the daytime series, but we are very glad that he’ll still be part of the Pointless family, presenting our celebrity specials, as well as continuing to host House of Games.”

Osman began his TV career behind the camera, producing shows such as Deal or No Deal, 8 Out of 10 Cats and 10 O'Clock Live before co-hosting Pointless in 2009.

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman BBC

He has since hosted Richard Osman's House of Games, The One Show and appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, The Last Leg, Taskmaster and QI.

In 2020, he launched his first crime novel The Thursday Murder Club, before writing his second – The Man Who Died Twice – the following year.