Five former Taskmaster winners will be taking part in yet another of the show's specials for the chance to be crowned the second Champion of Champions, following the first special in 2017 which was won by Josh Widdicombe.

The latest season of Taskmaster may have just crowned its champion but we only have one week to go before Greg Davies and Alex Horne return to our screens with the Champion of Champions special!

The one-off special will see the likes of comedian Ed Gamble, After Life's Kerry Godliman and other celebrities who've delivered hilarious moments on the show return to the Taskmaster stage in the hopes of impressing Little Alex Horne – but who will emerge as the overall winner?

Here's everything you need to know about Taskmaster's Champion of Champions 2022 special.

When does Taskmaster: Champion of Champions special air?

Taskmaster's second Champion of Champions special airs Thursday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4.

The hour-long episode, titled The Alpine Darling, is set to be a one-off, unlike the first Champion of Champions series which ran for two specials.

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions cast

This year's Champion of Champions special will see the winners of season 6 to 10 return in the hopes of gaining another Taskmaster win. They include:

Season 6 winner Ed Gamble – comedian and podcaster

Season 7 winner Kerry Godliman – comedian and After Life star

Season 8 winner Liza Tarbuck – comedian and actress

Season 9 winner Lou Sanders – comedian and Unforgivable host

Season 10 winner Richard Herring – comedian and podcaster

What is Taskmaster: Champion of Champions?

Channel 4

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions is a spin-off special from the show which sees the winners from previous seasons return for the chance to be crowned the ultimate champion.

This year's special will see the winners of seasons 6-10 return for a one-off special, with Channel 4 teasing that the gang will be "destroying a bath rub", "rolling a bobbin", "avoiding low-flying bananas" and "painting on skates" while Richard Herring will be "revealing his bare feet".

The previous Champion of Champions season saw Bob Mortimer (season 5), Katherine Ryan (season 2), Noel Fielding (season 4) and Rob Beckett (season 3) return to the show, however it was season 1 winner Josh Widdicombe who was announced as the ultimate winner.

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions trailer

Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for Taskmaster's upcoming Champion of Champions special but watch this space – we'll update this page as soon as one drops.

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions airs on Thursday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4.