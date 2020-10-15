Since the show's start in 2015, we have been kept truly entertained and seen a huge line-up of celebs take on the hilarious challenges.

From singing songs to strangers, and taking part in bizarre challenges with chickpeas, these comedians have been through it all.

So, which celebs have been on the show? And more importantly, which ones have won?

RadioTimes.com put together a list of all the winners from series nine last year, right down to series one.

Here's everything you need to know.

Series 9 - Ed Gamble

Comedian Ed Gamble won Taskmaster last year Avalon

Last year saw David Baddiel, Ed Gamble, Jo Brand, Katy Wix, and Rose Matafeo take on the Taskmaster challenge. Kerry Godliman and Katherine Ryan took the spot of Katy Wix for parts of this season, when she could not come into the studio for health reasons. In the end, Gamble was crowned the winner.

He is now the host of the Taskmaster podcast, which comes out every Thursday just after the show has aired.

Series 8 - Lou Sanders

Lou Sanders Getty Images

Stand-up comedian Lou was the ultimate star of series eight, beating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling, Joe Thomas, Paul Sinha and Sian Gibson.

Series 7 - Kerry Godliman

Kerry Godliman Getty Images

James Acaster, Jessica Knappett, Kerry Godliman, Phil Wang and Rhod Gilbert all took on the Taskmaster challenges for series seven. Unfortunately for the others, it was Godliman who rose to the top and was crowned the winner of the seventh series. The actress and comedian is best known for appearing in several Ricky Gervais shows including After Life and Derek.

Series 6 - Liza Tarbuck

Liza Tarbuck Getty Images

It was a tough competition for Liza back on the sixth series, as she competed against Alice Levine, Asim Chaudhry, Russell Howard and Tim Vine. Nevertheless, the actress and presenter Tarbuck manage to impress the Taskmaster and win the show.

Series 5 - Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer Getty Images

Alongside Aisling Bea, Nish Kumar, Sally Phillips, and Mark Watson, Mortimer took part in the fifth series of the show, which he went on to win.

Series 4 - Noel Fielding

Noel Fielding - Taskmaster

Back in 2017, Great British Bake Off host and Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding won Taskmaster.

The other celebs in the line-up included: Hugh Dennis, Joe Lycett, Lolly Adefope, and Mel Giedroyc.

Series 3 - Rob Beckett

Taskmaster winner Rob Beckett Getty Images

Beckett surpassed Al Murray, Dave Gorman, Paul Chowdhry, and Sara Pascoe, and was crowned the winner of the third series.

Series 2 - Katherine Ryan

Taskmaster winner Katherine Ryan Getty Images

This series saw Doc Brown, Joe Wilkinson, Jon Richardson, Katherine Ryan and Richard Osman face off in a series of challenges. In the end, only one could win and Ryan, who many will recognise for her comedy work and new Netflix show The Duchess, won season two.

Series 1 - Josh Widdecombe

Taskmaster - Champion of Champions Ep1

Presenter and comedian Widdecombe beat the likes of Frank Skinner, Roisin Conaty, Romesh Ranganathan and Tim Key in the first ever series.

He later won the Champion of Champion’s special in 2017, as he went head-to-head with the winners of the first five seasons.

Series 10 of Taskmaster continues Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4. The Taskmaster Christmas special airs New Year's Day.