Taskmaster Christmas special air date

If you want to have a go at completing some of Alex Horne's tasks yourself, you can buy the Taskmaster Board Game to keep you busy until the New Year special airs.

Here's everything you need to know about the Taskmaster New Year special.

CONFIRMED: Channel 4 has revealed that the festive episode – Taskmaster's New Year Treat – will air at 9pm on New Year's Day, 1st January.

More like this

Taskmaster Christmas special line-up

Channel 4 hasn't disappointed with the line-up for Taskmaster's New Year special, which features huge stars of the film, TV and journalism worlds.

Film star John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Mummy) is set to take part in the New Year festivities, as is Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actress Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton), presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Taskmaster hosts

Long-running hosts Greg Davies and 'little' Alex Horne have presented the last 10 series, with creator Horne setting the celebs their tasks and Davies awarding points from his Taskmaster throne.

They'll be back to host the festive one-off special for Channel 4 later this year, setting the contestants "ludicrous challenges" to complete.

Ahead of Taskmaster's move from Dave to Channel 4 earlier this year, Davies said the show would be exactly the same as usual, telling RadioTimes.com, "It’ll be very much the same show is our plan with Taskmaster, because people seem to like the show and we like doing it the way it is."

He added: “So I think you’ll barely notice a difference, other than I will be just that little bit older and fatter… and angrier!”

Later in the year he provided an update about the impact of COVID, revealing, "Obviously, COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show.”

Taskmaster Christmas special trailer

Channel 4 released a brief teaser trailer for Taskmaster's festive special on Monday 30th November, giving fans a sneak-peek at the Christmas-themed hilarity yet to come.

Advertisement

The Taskmaster Board Game is available to purchase on Amazon. The Taskmaster festive special will air on Channel 4 later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.