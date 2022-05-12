What's the funniest Taskmaster moment ever? Vote now

Now in its 13th season and showing no sign of slowing down – especially since its high-profile move to Channel 4 in 2020 – the show has seen many of the country's finest comic talents being put through all sorts of ridiculous tasks by 'Little' Alex Horne and Greg Davies.

Since it debuted on Dave back in 2015, Taskmaster has become one of the most reliably hilarious shows on TV – regularly providing viewers with laugh-out-loud moments and winning a BAFTA for Best Comedy Series too.

Picking out just one highlight from the series is a task more impossible than just about any conceived by Horne, but we've managed to compile a shortlist of 14 iconic moments and are now asking you to vote for which you think is the funniest.

Our choices span both the earlier days on Dave and the more recent runs on Channel 4, with classic contestants including Bob Mortimer, James Acaster and Mike Wozniak all represented.

So do you think Joe Wilkinson's heartbreak at his potato throw being ruled out is the finest moment, or would you prefer to see Wozniak's desperate attempt at a fart take the top spot?

Perhaps you think Quite Good, Considering (aka Rosalind's a F**king Nightmare) – the song composed and sung by Aisling Bea, Sally Phillips and Mortimer – should win the poll, or maybe you prefer Acaster's furious row with Rhod Gilbert?

Whatever your preference, take a look at the poll below and pick your favourite – and we'll announce the winner in due course.

Taskmaster airs on Channel 4 on Thursdays at 9pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.