Winner of the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year (1994) and Top TV Comedy Newcomer (1995), Ardal O’Hanlon is a celebrated comedian going for the win in Taskmaster season 13.

Previous seasons of Taskmaster have given us tear-filled egg cups, foam hand charades, elegant cake destructions and so much more - but who are the Father Ted, A Book for Her, I’m A Celebrity, Loose Women and Diet Woke stars taking part?

This time, the Taskmaster Greg Davies and show producer Alex Horne have another line-up of actors, comedians, broadcasters and writers competing in ridiculous tasks for the glory of being immortalised as Taskmaster Champion.

This is the show's fourth outing since it made the move from Dave to Channel 4 in 2020, although the first to be back in front of a studio audience after the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Known by many for his role as Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted, O’Hanlon has also starred in the comedy series My Hero, voiced Robbie the Reindeer in three Christmas specials, and appeared in Doctor Who, Skins, and Death in Paradise. He’s also written a novel, The Talk of the Town, and launched the Sky Cat Laugh Comedy Festival in 2015.

Bridget Christie

Bridget Christie began stand-up in 2004, and has since won the South Bank Sky Arts Award for Best Comedy (2014) and the Marie Claire Women at the Top Awards (2015). Alongside her successful career as a comedian, you might also recognise Christie from appearances on It’s Kevin, Have I Got News for You and Room 101. She published A Book for Her in 2016, and Netflix also recorded Christie’s Standup for Her, which you can watch for a taste of what’s coming up in Taskmaster season 13. Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey is a regular face on TV: he guest hosts The One Show, hosted Little Mix: The Search in 2020 and played the lead role in Hebburn. Notably, Ramsey also came fourth in Strictly Come Dancing 2019 and has released a stand-up special with Amazon Prime Video called Approval Needed.

Currently, Ramsey co-hosts the Shagged Married Annoyed podcast with his wife Rosie Ramsey, where they answer outrageous questions each week from the public and often get into comical arguments.

Judi Love

Judi Love began her stand-up career in 2011 with her stage debut Laughter Is Healing, and has since hosted the London Critics’ Circle Awards and become a panellist on the ITV show Loose Women.

More recently, you probably recognise Love as one of the finalists on Celebrity MasterChef 2020 and a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. Let’s hope Love’s wide array of skills are useful for Taskmaster season 13…

Sophie Duker

Sophie Duker is a stand-up comedian and writer, and was shortlisted for the Funny Women Awards. Probably most well-known for her comedy shows, Duker’s first gig after lockdown was a fundraiser for Reclaim These Streets, but she’s also performed stand-up shows Diet Woke and Venus.

Taskmaster returns to Channel 4 and All 4 at 9pm on 14th April. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

